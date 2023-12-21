KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― OAG, the data platform for the global travel industry has revealed that the busiest international route is Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore Changi (SIN) with an astounding 4.9 million seats, in its 2023 Busiest Routes report.

According to OAG in a statement, the Asia Pacific region once again has the busiest routes in the world, claiming seven of the top 10 international routes and nine in domestic travels.

Following closely is the Cairo (CAI) to Jeddah (JED) route with 4.8 million seats, an increase from 3.4 million in 2019, while Hong Kong (HKG) to Taipei (TPE) ranks third.

“Asia continues to have the busiest routes in the world due to its popularity as a tourism hotspot. Although capacity is not back to 2019 levels, London Heathrow remains a pivotal hub for global air travel,” said OAG chief analyst, John Grant.

London Heathrow (LHR) stands as the fourth busiest airport globally this year with 49,370,859 seats, while, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) takes first place, followed by Dubai International Airport (DXB) in second spot.

In domestic travels, Beijing (PEK) to Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA) leads in China, while Honolulu (HNL) to Kahului (OGG) is the busiest in the United States (US).

The analysis is powered by OAG's Global Airline Schedules Data and provides an overview of route performance and trends, both internationally and domestically.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, OAG has operations in the US, Singapore, Japan, China and Lithuania. ― Bernama