SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly causing hurt by a rash act in an incident at Woodlands Checkpoint.

He will be charged tomorrow, the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement today.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that yesterday, the driver intended to depart Singapore by car via Woodlands Checkpoint.

The man underwent a fuel gauge check at the departure car zone when an ICA officer noticed that the amount of fuel was below the stipulated level.

The officer instructed the driver to hand over his passport, park the car and follow him to the ICA Duty Office. The driver supposedly refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging the officer for several metres.

The car nearly crashed into a pedestrian and other nearby stationary vehicles.

As a result, the ICA officer suffered bodily pain and was taken conscious to the hospital.

“ICA officers stationed at the checkpoints carry out their duties to safeguard Singapore’s borders,” the joint statement said.

“Motorists using the checkpoints need to drive safely and abide by traffic rules not just for their own safety but also for the safety of our officers.”

The police and ICA also said: “Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the ‘three-quarter tank’ rule.”

Offenders of the rule may be ordered to pay a composition sum of up to S$500 (RM1,754) or be prosecuted in court. They will also be turned back at the checkpoint and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.

The authorities said that they will take strict enforcement action against the blatant breach of such rules.

The driver will be charged with the offence of causing hurt by a rash act that endangers the life or personal safety of others under Section 337(a) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. — TODAY