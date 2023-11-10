SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — A video clip of an elderly woman allegedly caning a dog at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre is being looked into by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

In response to TODAY’s queries today, AVS group director Jessica Kwok said the authorities have been alerted to the video posted on TikTok and is looking into the matter.

An 86-second clip posted by user “AventMetier” yesterday shows an elderly woman, with a cane in hand, appearing to repeatedly hit the table and while shouting at the brown dog.

It is not clear from the footage if she had hit the dog using the cane.

The user urged for help from dog groups or community groups and said that he was having a meal at the food centre when the incident happened.

“This felt so wrong and stressful to watch. There’s more (from) earlier but (I) didn’t take out my phone on time,” he wrote.

TODAY has reached out to the user who posted the video clip.

In an Instagram post today, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) addressed the incident and said that the woman had been previously identified for similar animal welfare concerns.

SPCA said: “On May 4, 2023, staff from the SPCA and volunteers from the Moulmein-Cairnhill constituency office visited her residence.

“During the visit, we provided her guidance and counselling to ensure the well-being and proper care of her pets.”

A firm warning was issued then to the woman, stating that further action would be taken if she did not comply with SPCA’s advice.

“Regrettably, it seems that she has not followed the recommended guidelines.”

SPCA said that it will be taking further action against the woman and have concurrently escalated the matter to the authorities.

In its statement, Kwok said that AVS takes all feedback from the public on animal cruelty seriously and that safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility.

Kwok said that members of public can play a part by promptly reporting suspected cases of animal cruelty or injuries to AVS through its website or Animal Response Centre hotline at 1800-476-1600.

“As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help,” she added. — TODAY