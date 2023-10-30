SINGAPORE, Oct 30 — About 60 residents were evacuated after a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat at Block 415 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 caught fire this morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 9.15am on Monday.

No injuries were reported as there were no occupants in the unit at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Upon its arrival, black smoke was seen billowing from a window on the fourth floor.

“SCDF firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus penetrated into the smoke-logged unit. The fire, which involved the contents of a unit, was extinguished by SCDF with two water jets.

“To aid in the firefighting effort, a combined platform ladder was deployed at the rear of the block to provide external coverage with the second water jet,” SCDF added.

Residents from the said block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

A video posted on TikTok by user donavanlee.11 showed SCDF personnel and two ambulances at the void deck of the block, as well as a small group of onlookers. — TODAY