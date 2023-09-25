SINGAPORE, Sept 25 — Bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will tomorrow carry out an on-site disposal of a 100kg World War II aerial bomb that was recently discovered at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

During the operation, roads will be closed while residents and occupants of buildings in the nearby vicinity will have to vacate their premises for safety purposes.

In a statement to the media yesterday, the police said that they were informed on September 20 that a war relic had been discovered at the construction site during excavation works.

The bomb was assessed by the SAF explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team as unsafe to be moved and therefore must be disposed of on-site, said the police.

“The SAF EOD team will carry out an on-site controlled disposal of the war relic on September 26 between 8am and 7pm,” said the police.

“For the safety of the public, the police will effect a 200-metre cordon around the war relic during this period and road closure will also be imposed at the vicinity from 11am.”

The police have also engaged occupants of the following places and informed them to temporarily vacate their buildings during the operation:

• The Linear

• Hazel Park

• Bukit 828

• Block 154 Gangsa Road

• Hazel Park Terrace

• Shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road

Greenridge Secondary School, located along Gangsa Road, will also have to be vacated that day.

To ensure the safety of all staff and students in the school, Greenridge Secondary School will move to home-based learning on that day, said the police.

“Loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic. The public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area.”

Bukit Panjang Flyover (between Woodlands Road and Petir Road) and Upper Bukit Timah Road (between Petir Road and Cashew Road) will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on that day.

The police added that they would provide an update on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) when the roads are reopened.

The authorities added that parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parked indiscriminately or causing obstruction may be towed.

Drone activities are prohibited in the bomb disposal operation area, the police added.

Affected residents who did not attend the townhall meeting on the operations and did not receive written advisory regarding it can contact Bukit Panjang Neighbourhood Police Centre at 1800-892-0000 for further enquiries, the police said.

Residents reminded to secure loose items, open windows before vacating

The authorities held a townhall for residents of Hazel Park condominium on yesterday afternoon at Greenridge Secondary School, where they were briefed about the planned operation.

A letter from the police addressed to residents, which TODAY has seen, instructed them to vacate their units before 8am tomorrow.

It informed them that a temporary holding area would be set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club.

The residents are reminded to switch off electrical devices before leaving their units as electrical services at the condominium may be affected.

They are also advised to leave their windows open and to secure loose items before leaving the house.

“This is a precautionary measure, as it is unlikely for any windows to shatter due to air pressure differences,” read the advisory. — TODAY