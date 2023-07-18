SINGAPORE, July 18 — A man diagnosed with a mental condition that causes “hypersexual” behaviour especially towards police in uniform was sentenced today to a two-year mandatory treatment order (MTO) over two sex-related offences.

Zakaria Zaki Zainuddin, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charges including one under the Protection from Harassment Act for making indecent communication with the police.

The MTO means that instead of serving jail time, Zakaria will be required to attend mental health treatment sessions at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) while also complying with any instructions given by the district court.

The court heard that prior to his arrest, Zakaria had a psychiatric history with IMH and had also been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disability.

He was admitted to IMH once in 2009, twice in 2010 and once in 2018 for sex-related behaviours. He was previously placed on an MTO from Nov 6, 2019 to Nov 5, 2021.

What happened

According to court documents prepared by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Dan Pan, on Feb 2 this year, Zakaria called the Bedok Police Division hotline to ask if he could turn himself in as he had done “something shameful”.

Police officer Lee Zheng Da, who was manning the hotline, told Zakaria that he could head down to the police station if he wanted to turn himself in.

The call, lasting just over 16 minutes, was filled with sexually suggestive comments, questions and statements which included Zakaria telling Mr Lee that he had urinated and performed a sexual act on himself in a police station which made him feel like a “daredevil”.

When the officer asked if he wished to be arrested, Zakaria merely responded that it would be “shiok” (Singlish for good) to be arrested with handcuffs while half-naked.

Police officers were eventually dispatched to the location that Zakaria gave but they were not able to find him.

A trace was done using Zakaria’s mobile phone number.

He admitted to making the call. However he claimed that no indecent act had happened and that he had made the call as he was bored and wanted someone to talk to.

Court documents did not elaborate if he was arrested by police on the same day.

Indecent act outside a man’s home

In a previous incident on Nov 24 last year, a man saw Zakaria sitting outside his home in the corridor with his hand inside his shorts, appearing to be engaged in a sexual act.

Though his private parts were not exposed, the man was annoyed by Zakaria’s obscene act and told him to leave as it was not right to act in this way in public.

Zakaria left but returned a short while later to repeat his actions.

After the victim’s warnings, Zakaria left but returned a third time, and asked the man why he wanted to call the police “to put him in prison” when he was simply “an innocent man” engaging in a sexual act in public.

Zakaria eventually walked away after the man called the police.

Shortly after, while the man was collecting his clothing from outside his home, he noticed Zakaria outside a unit on the fourth floor while he waved and pointed two middle fingers at the man.

Zakaria was arrested by police the next day on Nov 25 and referred to IMH where he was examined and prescribed medication to decrease his arousal and hypersexual behaviour.

He was released on personal bond the next day.

For making indecent communication with the police, Zakaria could have been jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

For committing an obscene act in a public place, he could have been jailed for up to three months or fined, or both. — TODAY