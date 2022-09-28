SEREMBAN, Sept 28 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has reminded department and district heads in the state to be more prepared in mobilising their personnel and assets to expedite aid to flood victims.

He said cooperation among departments in the state is important if a flood disaster like last year happens again and not to leave it to the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) or the Civil Defence Force (APM) alone.

“I have reprimanded several times, since last year, when we held a post-mortem on the floods. Among the criticisms is that state and district department heads need to be more prepared. For example, if Seremban does not have flooding, then they must help elsewhere, assets have to be moved,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council (exco) meeting here today.

In other developments, Aminuddin said the second and third generation of Felda (Federal Land Development Authority) settlers in this state who still do not own a house will get a plot of land reserved by the state government in the Felda land plan to build their homes.

He said for a start, a pilot project will be implemented in Felda Palong 12 involving 5.8 hectares of land that will benefit 100 applicants in the relevant generation concerned.

“We have discussed the Felda land issue and plan to give house lots to Felda’s second and third generations on any state government reserve land in the Felda land plan that is stipulated in the agreement between the Negri Sembilan government and Felda.

“The survey (for reserve land) will start soon, the latest being at the beginning of next year. We will give house lots to the second and third generation. What is important is that they will build their own houses according to their ability,” he said, adding that each lot measures 4,000 feet square and the construction costs are to be borne by the recipient. — Bernama