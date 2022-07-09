The Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a notification on the recall of Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream from France, after ethylene oxide was detected. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Food Agency

SINGAPORE, July 9 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed the importer of Haagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream pints and mini cups to recall these products here due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a type of pesticide.

The recall is ongoing, SFA said in a press release yesterday (July 8).

The move came after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a notification on the recall of Haagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream from France, after ethylene oxide was detected.

Since the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed the importer, Frosts Food & Beverage, to recall the products.

“Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues,” the agency added.

“Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible.”

The agency advised consumers who have bought the product not to eat it.

“Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” it added. ― TODAY