ICA: Health declaration no longer needed at land checkpoints for vaccinated Singapore residents, long-term pass holders

SINGAPORE, April 13 — Health declarations will no longer be required for vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders arriving via the land checkpoints from Friday (April 15), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today.

In a statement, the authority said that given the volume of traffic at the land checkpoints, this requirement will be lifted to “provide greater convenience for fully vaccinated residents and long-term pass holders arriving via these checkpoints, in particular those who commute across the border daily for employment and studies”.

To qualify for the exemption, residents or long-term pass holders vaccinated in Singapore must not have travelled to any country or region in the restricted category in the past seven days and their vaccination status must be reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub applications.

There are no countries under the restricted category for now, ICA added.

Residents or long-term pass holders vaccinated outside of Singapore must not have travelled to any country or region in the restricted category in the past seven days and have transmitted their vaccination record to the Ministry of Health’s system upon their first entry.

Those holding a digital overseas vaccination certificate must submit it via ICA’s vaccination check portal before arriving in Singapore.

Those with a non-digital overseas vaccination certificate or who are unable to submit it to the ICA must present their certificate at the manual immigration counters upon arrival.

All other travellers arriving via the land checkpoints — including non-fully vaccinated Singapore residents and long-term pass holders, and all short-term visitors — are still required to submit their health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-Service within three days prior to their arrival, the authority said.

The health declaration requirement continues to apply for all travellers arriving via air and sea.

Heavy traffic over Good Friday weekend

ICA also advised travellers who plan to use the Woodlands or Tuas Checkpoints over the upcoming Good Friday weekend to factor in additional time for immigration clearance due to the expected heavy traffic.

Travellers are advised to avoid the following peak hours when departing and arriving in Singapore:

― Departing Singapore: From 4pm on Thursday to 2am on Friday, and 5am to 1pm on Friday

― Arriving: From 12pm to 11:59pm on Sunday.

Travellers are also reminded to have all necessary documents prepared to avoid any undue delays or issues during immigration clearance. ― TODAY