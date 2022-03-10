Faced with soaring electricity bills, some Singapore eateries shorten hours or even close down

Al Falah Barakah Restaurant at Joo Chiat is seen on March 9, 2022. The operators may reduce the opening hours at the 24-hour restaurant owing to a spike in electricity prices. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 10 — Having grappled with manpower shortages since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising electricity prices have proved to be the last straw for Pin Si Kitchen’s Safra Yishun restaurant.

Faced with an electricity bill that ballooned from about S$15,000 (RM46,235) a month to S$40,000 this year, the firm operating the Cantonese food business decided to cease operations at Pin Si Restaurant next month after 14 years.

They had previously been buying their electricity from Best Electricity, before the retailer exited the Singapore market late last year due to “unexpected volatile conditions” in the energy market.

Pin Si Restaurant’s account was then transferred to SP Group, said Ms Lim Seok Wai, its human resource manager and company secretary.

“We weren’t able to get any other utility supplier to take over,” she said, adding that the electricity bills started to soar from the beginning of this year.

Several eateries, still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and now confronted with doubling or even tripling electricity bills, told TODAY they have increased their prices or are considering shortening their operating hours to cut costs.

For many of them, their electricity bills started rising late last year after their former electricity retailers shut down and their accounts were transferred to SP Group.