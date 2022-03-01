PAP must 'swiftly choose' next Singapore PM and DPMs, urges party MP Christopher de Souza

Christopher de Souza says Singapore’s predictable political environment — related to the country’s political succession, provides many multinational companies confidence to invest their business, human capital and infrastructure long term in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 1 — The People’s Action Party (PAP) must “swiftly choose” the next Prime Minister (PM) and Deputy Prime Ministers (DPM), to give them as long a runway as possible before taking over leadership of Singapore, a ruling party Member of Parliament (MP) urged yesterday.

Speaking in Parliament during a debate on Budget 2022, Christopher de Souza said: “We can have all the right fiscal policies in place and the mettle to see them through, notwithstanding the pain and pinch, but what we have not sorted out is political succession.

“To make Singapore’s long-term plans work, such as those contained in this year’s Budget, Singapore must have a long-term leadership succession plan.”

De Souza, who is an MP of Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency, added that although Singapore has a solid leadership now, it is also important for the country to show the world it can sort out the leadership succession plan in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After all, Singapore’s predictable political environment — related to the country’s political succession, provides many multinational companies confidence to invest their business, human capital and infrastructure long term in Singapore, he noted.

“Let us show the world what Singapore is made of. In the throes of a crisis we can pick a future leader and a core team to take Singapore through its next chapter and beyond. That shows the world that we have mettle,” he said.

Last April, DPM Heng Swee Keat, who was widely believed to be next in line for the role of Prime Minister, announced that he would take himself out of the running. There have been no announcements regarding Singapore’s political succession since then.

de Souza acknowledged that there are constraints in choosing the right leader, such as age, political experience and circumstances beyond one’s control.

But he added that the most important quality a leader must have is the ability to pull the whole team together.

“The point I am making is that you, the 4G, can choose someone who is not necessarily the smartest,” he said, referring to the fourth generation of Singapore’s political leaders.

“But you need to choose someone who is the best fit to bring together the team.”

He also added the caveat: ”Now please don’t get me wrong. I, for one, have no ambitions whatsoever to be PM. The point I am making here and the point behind this speech is for us, in Parliament, to show the world that in the middle of this pandemic we can even sort out the succession plan. — TODAY