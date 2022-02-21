Singapore Airlines plane battered by winds while landing at Heathrow, skids on runway

Singapore Airlines SQ306, which was arriving in London from Singapore, was captured in a livestream drifting in the gusts mere metres from the ground before touching down in two hard bounces. — Big Jet TV pic via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — As Storm Eunice toppled trees, destroyed roofs and disrupted power in the United Kingdom, its 112km/h winds did not spare the runways of Heathrow Airport, where planes struggled to land with some being forced to turn around.

On Friday (Feb 18), a Singapore Airlines flight, SQ306, found itself having the same plight.

The Boeing 777-300ER, which was arriving in London from Singapore, was captured in a livestream that has since gone viral drifting in the gusts mere metres from the ground before touching down in two hard bounces.

It then skidded to the right of the runway, before eventually steadying itself as it slowed down.

All this was filmed by Jerry Dyer, a Briton who runs the YouTube channel Big Jet TV. His lively commentary has since struck a chord with many around the world, with his almost eight-hour-long livestream having garnered more than seven million views as of 6pm on Sunday.

When SQ306 was touching down at about 12.35pm London time on Friday, Dyer exclaimed: “When you’re sitting on an aeroplane and it’s got that amount of sway, it’s just nuts, man. Just absolutely nuts.

“And you feel it as well, man. It’s like you’re in a washing machine.”

He explained during the livestream that many planes also had to abort their landings that day given the weather conditions.

According to media reports, three weeks ago during Storm Corrie, a British Airways plane almost flipped over when similarly attempting to land at Heathrow. Footage of this was also captured by Dyer.

Fortunately, the pilot narrowly avoided disaster. SQ306 also seems to have escaped unscathed according to online track tracker FlightAware, which says the plane has made two more trips from Singapore to Heathrow since Friday.

In response to TODAY’s queries, an SIA spokesperson said that there were no reports of any injuries to the passengers or crew on board. The airline’s ground staff provided assistance to passengers after they left the plane.

The spokesperson added that the aircraft was in a “fully serviceable condition” and returned to Singapore the same day.

“Our pilots are trained to execute take-offs and landings in all weather conditions. They are guided by strict requirements governing maximum environmental limits (wind, visibility, cloud ceiling, for example) for take-off and landing operations.

“In this instance, the wind limit during the landing phase was within the defined operational limits, and our pilots were able to land the aircraft safely despite the storm,” she said. — TODAY