In Singapore, motorcycle at Bishan car park bursts into flames; no one injured

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — A motorcycle at an open car park in Bishan burst into flames on Wednesday (February 9) evening, with the fire spreading to a car next to it.

In response to queries from TODAY, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Thursday that it was alerted to the incident at about 10.50pm and extinguished the fire.

The fire was captured on video, which was circulated on social media.

While it was not clear from the video that it was a motorcycle on fire, there were flames engulfing a vehicle that was parked near a public housing block.

An explosion could also be heard a few seconds later, which sent the flames as high as the third storey of the apartment block.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tan Ying Yu, 17, a student who filmed the video, told TODAY in an interview later that her family lives in the Housing and Development Board (HDB) block opposite the car park where the motorcycle was parked.

Her father was the first person in the family who saw the fire and informed the rest before contacting SCDF. Firefighters arrived shortly after to put out the fire.

Ying Yu said that she was scared and her “hand was shaking” when she heard the explosion as she was filming but she was not too traumatised by what she saw. ― TODAY