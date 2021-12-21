Singapore MoH finds suspected Omicron cluster linked to Anytime Fitness gym at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre

In its news release late last night, MoH said that the three infected persons linked to the Anytime Fitness gym are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 — The Ministry of Health (MoH)bhas detected a Covid-19 cluster of Omicron cases here, with three cases linked to the Anytime Fitness gym located at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

Of the three, two of them were found to have the variant in early tests, while the test result of the third case is pending.

This is the first time MoH has reported a cluster for infections caused by the Omicron variant.

There are now 71 people confirmed to have the Omicron variant here, of which six are local cases and the remaining 65 are imported.

In its news release late last night, MoH said that the three infected persons linked to the Anytime Fitness gym are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms.

The ministry is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing.

The three cases are:

― A 24-year-old man who is unemployed. He developed a sore throat and fever on Dec 18 and sought medical attention at a general practitioner (GP) clinic where he underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

― An 18-year-old student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was last in school on December 15. She developed a sore throat and fever on December 18 and went to see a GP. She was tested for Covid-19 and her PCR test result returned positive on December 19.

― A 21-year old man who is a student at At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy but had not been to school recently. He developed a sore throat on December 18 and went to a GP clinic where he was tested for Covid-19. His PCR test result came back positive for on December 19.

MoH said that the three cases had no recent travel history.

“Our epidemiological investigations found that they recently visited Anytime Fitness (Bukit Timah Shopping Centre) between December 15 and 17.”

Staff members and visitors of the gym who are identified to be close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure, other visitors to the gym between December 15 and 17 will be issued health risk warnings. They will also be contacted by MoH for a one-time targeted PCR test.”

The ministry said that those who have been to the affected premises are to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit.

Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, people should expect to find more Omicron cases at Singapore’s borders and also within the community, MoH added.

“It is important for everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, and to come forward to receive your vaccination or booster dose when offered.” ― TODAY