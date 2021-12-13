Total of 610 vaccinated travel passes to Singapore issued to travellers from Thailand in first two days of applications

CASS said that a total of 387 vaccinated travel passes to Singapore had also been issued to travellers from five other countries — Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey at the end of the first day of applications. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A total of 610 travellers from Thailand had been issued passes to travel to Singapore through the vaccinated travel lane as of last Thursday (Dec 9) after applications had been open for two days, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

Of these, 302 were short-term visitors and 85 were long term pass holders.

The Government earlier announced that Singapore will start quarantine-free travel lanes with these six countries this month, taking the total number of countries in the active vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme to 24.

Travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore through this arrangement from Dec 14, while those from the other five countries may do so from Dec 16.

Applications for the vaccinated travel passes from Thailand opened last Tuesday. As of last Thursday, CAAS said the total of 610 passes issued to travellers from the country were made up of 352 short-term visitors and 258 long-term pass holders.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes to the remaining five countries opened last Thursday.

As of Thursday night, CAAS said the number of passes issued for travel to Singapore were:

Sri Lanka (214)

Cambodia (121)

Maldives (35)

Turkey (16)

Fiji (1)

CAAS reiterated that short-term visitors and long-term pass holders would have to apply for a vaccinated travel pass to enter Singapore under the vaccinated travel lane scheme.

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents, as well as children 12 years and below, need not do so. — TODAY