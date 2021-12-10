Singapore GH urges public not to speculate about death of nurse

SGH’s chief nurse has asked the public not to speculate about the recent death of one of the hospital’s nurses. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 — Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has urged the public not to speculate about the circumstances of the death of one of its nurses, whose passing has made the rounds on social media in recent days.

In response to queries from TODAY, Ms Ng Gaik Nai, SGH chief nurse, said today that the hospital is aware of these social media posts.

“We have reached out to them (the nurse’s family) to offer our assistance during this difficult time of immense grief. We are also supporting our colleagues as they mourn the loss,” she added.

“Out of respect for the family and our staff, we seek public understanding to not speculate about the incident.”

Ms Ng added that the hospital is deeply saddened by the loss of a “well-loved colleague and dear friend”.

An obituary of the nurse has been posted by online activist group Wake Up, Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

It alleged that the nurse took her own life after struggling with mental health problems, aggravated by the difficulties she faced in returning to her home in Malaysia. — TODAY