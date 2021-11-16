Covid-19: 2,069 new cases and 18 more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.88

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — Singapore today recorded 2,069 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is the same as the one reported yesterday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 54 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is up from the 51 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 68 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — four fewer than on Monday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 255 yesterday to 234 today.

In total, there are 430 ICU beds, of which 272 are now occupied — 122 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 63.3 per cent, down marginally from 63.6 per cent yesterday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded today, 2,021 were in the community, 43 were residents of migrant workers’ dormitories, and the remaining five were imported.

There were 355 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.88 — a dip from the ratio of 0.94 reported yesterday.

This is the fourth day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The 18 patients who died were aged between 67 and 95.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 612 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 241,341 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. — TODAY