The 4th Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC returns to help accelerate business Transformation post-pandemic

ITAP is Asia Pacific’s go-to platform for companies and governments looking to start, scale and sustain their business transformation with Industry 4.0 processes. — Picture courtesy of Constellar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented hiatus to businesses in almost all economic sectors.

However, as countries continue to emerge from the pandemic, strengthening industry resilience remains key for transiting into a Covid-19 endemic era.

With that in mind, Singapore’s fourth edition of the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) returns to maximise regional outreach and catalyse engagement in the manufacturing and related industries.

Organised by Constellar, the exhibition will take place this month in a hybrid format from November 22 until November 24.

Here’s what you can expect from ITAP 2021:

Industry 4.0 key for regional industry resilience

“People” and “Enabling Technology” are the twin focus pillars of ITAP 2021.

Both areas are key to building resilience and sustenance for Covid-19-resilient world.

According to Constellar Holdings chief executive (markets) Chua Wee Phong, Covid-19 continues to pose major challenges for manufacturing companies conducting physical production and field activities on-site.

“Technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality can help mitigate this by allowing manufacturers to work safely, reducing their risk of exposure while aiding productivity.

“We encourage companies to take this opportunity to evaluate their processes, upskill their workers and equip them with the right skill sets to optimise the usage of technology.”

Chua said ITAP continues to be the region’s industry platform to explore innovative solutions, expand partnership networks and build their arsenal of tools for capability development.

Deutsche Messe chief executive Jochen Köckler said digitisation, sustainability and functioning supply chains are keys to competitiveness for production.

“The pandemic has clearly shown how quickly a production process can be challenged.

“The implementation and continuous expansion of production in the sense of Industry 4.0 becomes an even more important component in the further development of production. “

According to Köckler, the Asia Pacific region has quickly developed into a hub for technology companies dealing with Industry 4.0. ITAP is the central stage to enter into a personal dialogue with these actors, to experience technological innovations and to do good business.

Deutsche Messe is ITAP’s international partner.

This year’s focus on People and Technology is the result of insights harnessed from Malaysia and its neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam — whose resounding sentiment was around workforce challenges arising from safe distancing measures.

Commenting on the pandemic, Thai-German Institute vice president (manufacturing automation and robot centre) Siriwat Waiyanit said the situation will continue and companies will have to adjust working patterns and production processes.

“This will be a driving force for Industry 4.0 and we will need to develop systematically and in all dimensions to create a sustainable ecosystem.”

The institute is ITAP’s supporting trade organisation in Thailand which focuses on transferring advanced manufacturing technology to the Thai industry.

Industry players check-out the latest Industry 4.0 technologies at the previous edition of ITAP. — Picture courtesy of Constellar

Achieving cross-industry synergies for productivity and efficiency

To drive synergies across related industry sectors, ITAP 2021 is in partnership with LogiSYM and CargoNOW to bring you the Industry 4.0 applications and learnings on supply chain management.

LogiSYM 2021 Conference will be held on day two (23 Nov, physical) and day three (24 Nov, digital) of ITAP 2021 to drive knowledge sharing, capability development and opportunities in smart logistics and supply chain management solutions, while browse a wide range of supply chain solutions at the Smart Logistics Pavilion (powered by CargoNOW).

ITAP 2021 will draw attention to four key pillars: additive manufacturing, digital factory, industrial automation and intra-logistics.

Inspiring companies on their Industry 4.0 journey

ITAP’s mission is to help local and regional businesses at varying stages to start, scale and sustain their Industry 4.0 transformation journey.

While Covid-19 may disrupt this journey with unprecedented challenges, ITAP 2021 aims to inspire attendees to stay the course using a customer-centric approach to showcase actionable Industry 4.0 solutions.

Despite previous editions, this year’s event will help attendees gain extensive access to essential networks of industry experts and fellow peers locally and in the region to explore new partnerships and collaborative opportunities.

The event will also see the inaugural Industrial Transformation Forum, the return of Future of Manufacturing Summit, and the Standards Forum.

Industry thought-leaders will be presenting and leading stimulating discussions on capability development and resilience, latest advances in manufacturing technologies, key industry developments, strategic regional developments, and regional government initiatives on Industry 4.0.

ITAP’s signature peer-targeted activities such as the Industry 4.0 Experiential Zone, digital sandboxes and one-on-one business matching will also offer opportunities for participants to connect as well as discover and showcase innovative and practical solutions.

The conferences will be held digitally while a physical exhibition will take place on-site at Singapore Expo, with adherence to the Covid-19 safe management measures.

ITAP 2021 will only be open to fully-vaccinated participants, and the team will work closely with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), venue partner Singapore Expo and the relevant authorities to ensure participants’ health and safety at the physical exhibition.

Singapore Tourism Board (exhibition and conferences) executive director Poh Chi Chuan said ITAP 2021 is an important platform for industrial transformation, providing a valuable and timely opportunity to catalyse learning, growth and recovery as we journey towards Covid-19-resilience.

“Singapore will continue to scale meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions events in a safe, trusted and innovative manner, and we look forward to welcoming our delegates to a safe and successful ITAP 2021 in Singapore.”

Details on the physical exhibition as well as more updates on ITAP 2021’s content and programming will be shared at a later date.

