Singapore MP Raeesah Khan shouldn’t have shared account containing ‘untruths’ in Parliament, says Workers’ Party chief

Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan (left) and the party's chief Pritam Singh.

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 — Members of Parliament (MPs) are given significant freedom of speech but this “does not extend to communicating untruthful accounts, even if the MPs’ motives are not malicious”, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh said today, in responding to an admission by his party’s MP Raeesah Khan that she had misled Parliament.

In a statement following an apology by Raeesah, the WP chief said she should not have shared the account of a sexual assault victim that contained untruths in Parliament by taking advantage of what is called “parliamentary privilege”.

Parliamentary privilege gives MPs the freedom to speak in the House without the possibility of being sued in a court of law, for example.

“Raeesah has apologised to the Singapore Police Force, victims of sexual assault, her constituents, the Workers’ Party members and volunteers, and her parents. She shared with me that she wanted to set the record straight in Parliament. This was the correct thing to do,” said Singh, who is also Leader of the Opposition.

On Monday, Raeesah, who is MP of Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), was referred by Parliament to the Committee of Privileges to investigate her alleged breach of parliamentary privilege, after she admitted to lying on three occasions in the House over a false claim over a sexual assault victim’s interactions with the police.

Raeesah’s original claim and her subsequent refusal to clarify details of the incident had caused a cloud to hang over the police and led to a lot of time and resources spent investigating her claims, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

“Most of all — and this really is most distressing — what has happened does a great disservice to the survivors of sexual assault and rape victims,” said Indranee, invoking Section 100(7)(b) of the Standing Orders to refer the matter to the committee.

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), which previously supported Raeesah’s decision to not share details of the sexual assault with the authorities, said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was “shocked and disappointed” at her fabrication, as well as her decision to share details about the case in Parliament without the survivor’s consent.

“Such behaviour only sets back advocacy around sexual violence in Singapore and does a disservice to other survivors, for various reasons,” said the advocacy group for women’s issues.

Aware added that Raeesah’s behaviour had played into the “persistent myth” that women frequently lie about assault, which has been used to discredit survivors of violence and allow perpetrators to escape accountability.

The group added that it hopes Raeesah’s incident does not undermine efforts to deal with sexual assault more sensitively and effectively, stating that the issue is an important one that should continue to be debated and discussed in Parliament.

What comes next for MP Raeesah Khan

The Committee of Privileges, which is formed at the start of each parliamentary term, is made up of seven MPs and chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, who is presently Mr Tan Chuan-Jin. It is tasked to investigate complaints by MPs over alleged breaches of parliamentary privilege.

Today, Indranee, as well as Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam recused themselves from the privileges committee. Their vacancies will be filled by two other MPs.

Indranee recused herself as she is the complainant in this case, while Mr Shanmugam did so as his ministry has been involved in the case, Parliament heard.

WP’s MP for Hougang Single-Member Constituency, Dennis Tan is a committee member — parliamentary rules ensure that the committee’s membership reflects the balance between the government and opposition benches in Parliament.

The remaining four MPs on the committee are: Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, and Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee.

The committee produces a report at the end of its probe, which can recommend punitive measures against those who violate parliamentary privilege.

Being referred to the committee can result in heavy penalties. Under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, the House is empowered to:

Jail or suspend an MP who breached their privilege until the end of the term of the current Parliament

Fine the MP a maximum of S$50,000

Reprimand the MP

Suspend the privilege and immunity of an MP in respect of liability in civil proceedings

When mistruths are told in the house

The last time the privileges committee convened to investigate a breach of parliamentary privilege was in 1996, when Singapore Democratic Party members including current party chief Dr Chee Soon Juan were charged with falsifying data and misleading the public at a parliamentary select committee.

They were ultimately fined various amounts for contempt of Parliament and perjury.

An elected MP was last hauled in front of the privileges committee 34 years ago, when the late WP secretary-general J B Jeyaretnam was referred to the committee four times in 1986 for various comments in Parliament — including a false claim that the police had wrongfully arrested a man for not possessing an identity card, and another that the executive had interfered with the judiciary.

He was later found to have been in contempt of Parliament and fined. That same year, he was also forced to vacate his parliamentary seat due to a criminal conviction on a separate matter over party accounts.

Not all mistruths and falsehoods are referred to the privileges committee. Several MPs, including MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), have apologised for misleading Parliament.

In 2009, former Tampines GRC MP Sin Boon Ann from the PAP apologised for falling short of the standards of the House after he read an unverified email in Parliament accusing the media of having a liberal agenda during a controversy over Aware’s leadership changes at the time.

In 2018, WP chairman Sylvia Lim said that the Government had intended to raise the Goods and Services Tax to 9 per cent immediately but had backtracked after receiving negative public reaction.

While acknowledging that she may have been wrong, Lim had insisted that no one other than the Government knew the truth, and did not withdraw or apologise for the statement when called on to do so.

Stating that Lim had fallen short of the honour and integrity expected of parliamentarians, then Leader of the House Grace Fu said Lim would be referred to the Committee of Privileges if she repeated such conduct and abused parliamentary privilege. — TODAY