In Singapore, digital IC on Singpass app can be used for transactions with all govt agencies from Nov 1

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — From next Monday (November 1), all government agencies will accept the digital version of the Identity Card (IC) on the Singpass mobile application as an alternative way to prove an individual’s identity for in-person agency services.

Singpass app users will be able to use their digital ICs when transacting at government counters, polyclinics and public libraries, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) in a statement today.

This means users will no longer need to bring their physical IC around, except in a few instances, such as when the legislation requires a physical identity document such as for marriage registrations and hotel check-ins.

“We are working on amending the legislation to formalise the use of Digital IC for these exceptions. The list of exceptions is available on the Singpass website,” said SNDGO.

According to SNDGO, 97 per cent of Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 15 and above have Singpass accounts.

There are over 3.2 million Singpass app users, and about 300 million personal and corporate Singpass transactions every year.

This makes Singpass one of the “most pervasively adopted national digital identity systems in the world”, said SNDGO. ― TODAY