Covid-19: 2,553 new cases in Singapore; six more deaths bring tally to 239

A total of 9,640,810 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 — Singapore yesterday (October 18) logged 2,553 new cases of Covid-19 and six deaths due to complications from the disease.

Of the new cases, 2,008 were in the community, 544 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining one was an imported infection.

Among the local cases were 359 seniors above the age of 60, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here.

The six who died comprised four men and two women.

Aged between 78 and 93, they were all Singaporeans.

Among them, four had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, one was partially vaccinated and the remaining one was fully vaccinated.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MoH said, without indicating when they were infected with Covid-19 or had died.

In total, 239 people here have died from complications due to the coronavirus, including 138 this month alone.

Local situation

Singapore has logged a total of 150,731 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

As of yesterday, there are 1,714 patients who are in hospital, 63 more than the day before.

Of these, 337 patients require oxygen support to help them breathe, up from the 327 on Sunday.

The number of patients under intensive care is 67, one more than the day before.

Among all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted:

― 15,123, or 72.4 per cent of them, are undergoing home recovery

― 3,209 (15.3 per cent) are in community care facilities

― 1,714 (8.2 per cent) are in hospital, mostly for observation

― 858 (4.1 per cent) are in Covid-19 treatment facilities

MoH said that over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms is 98.6 per cent.

During the same period, 1.1 per cent of cases required oxygen aid and 0.1 per cent had been warded in intensive care units

Of these, 48.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 51.2 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Among those who have passed away in the past 28 days, 25.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 74.5 per cent were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, six had new cases, MoH said yesterday. This was one more cluster with new cases compared to Sunday.

A total of 15 new infections were added to these six large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of October 17, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,640,810 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

So far, 4,620,212 people have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,559,408 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

MoH added that to date, it has invited about 780,000 eligible people to receive their vaccine booster.

It said that 588,596 individuals have received their booster shots and another 83,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 226,702 doses of other vaccines such as Sinovac that are recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 118,214 individuals. ― TODAY