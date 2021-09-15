Apple store on Orchard Road in Singapore fined S$1,000 for allowing social gathering at workplace

Apple’s store on Orchard Road is located at Knightsbridge Mall. — TODAY file photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Apple was fined S$1,000 (RM3,101) for allowing a social event to be hosted at its Orchard Road store on June 18.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) told TODAY in a statement today that the social event involved Apple’s staff members who had gathered to celebrate an employee’s final day at work.

The gathering apparently involved more than 50 people, The Straits Times reported earlier.

TODAY has asked Apple if the event was approved by the company and if higher management at the store had known about the gathering.

Covid-19 regulations dictate that businesses that are allowed to operate must not hold events involving its employees for social purposes.

Serene Tan, director of safe management measures operations at STB, said that it has stepped up enforcement checks at tourism businesses and precincts — including those along Orchard Road — at each phase of Singapore’s reopening during the pandemic. These include both malls and standalone stores.

“We will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks and will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against businesses and members of the public who flout safe management measures,” she added.

Tan also stressed that STB takes a serious view of any breach in safe distancing regulations.

“Businesses and members of the public are required to strictly comply with all prevailing safe management measures, including ensuring workplace events are not substantially recreational or social in character.” — TODAY