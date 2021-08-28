Eight men arrested for illegally entering Singapore by trying to swim ashore near Tuas after similar incident in June

The fibreglass boat the men allegedly used to try to enter Singapore illegally on August 27, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — The police have arrested eight men, aged 21 to 55, who jumped off a fibreglass boat and were swimming to shore near Tuas yesterday (August 27). The men, whose nationality was not stated, will be charged today with unlawful entry to Singapore.

In June this year, five men were arrested for illegally entering Singapore in the same area.

In a media statement yesterday, the police said that the eight men were detected by the Police Coast Guard's surveillance system as they jumped off the unnumbered boat.

“Following the detection, officers from the Police Coast Guard, with the assistance of officers from Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent and Special Operations Command, were immediately deployed and successfully arrested the eight men. The fibreglass boat was seized as a case exhibit,” they added.

If convicted of unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act, the men could be jailed for up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Cheang Keng Keong, Commander of the Police Coast Guard, commended the officers for their vigilance and excellent teamwork which resulted in the arrest. ― TODAY