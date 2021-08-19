Singapore: Man arrested for allegedly cheating Lazada over S$100,000

A desktop computer, mobile phones and SIM cards which were used in the man’s alleged fraudulent activities were seized, the police said. — Singapore Police Force pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — The police have arrested a 39-year-old man for his alleged involvement in cheating e-commerce platform Lazada of more than S$100,000.

In a news release today, the police said that they received a report on Monday of “suspected fraudulent activities” on the e-commerce platform.

A seller had “masqueraded” as buyers and allegedly defrauded Lazada of more than S$100,000 by abusing the platform’s voucher payments and buyers’ refund schemes, the police said, without giving more details.

Through follow-up investigations and with the help of Lazada, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the man and arrested him on Aug 18 in the vicinity of Silat Avenue near Bukit Merah.

A desktop computer, mobile phones and SIM cards which were used in the man’s alleged fraudulent activities were seized, the police added.

If found guilty of cheating, the man can be jailed a maximum of 10 years and fined.

“The police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police.

Investigations into the case are ongoing. — TODAY