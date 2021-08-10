In Singapore, 10 Covid-19 patients in critical condition; new cluster at NKF dialysis centre

As of Sunday, 70 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, while 79 per cent had received at least one dose. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — The number of critically ill Covid-19 patients in Singapore climbed yesterday (August 9), while one new cluster was detected at a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) dialysis centre along Upper Boon Keng Road.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that there are 10 patients who are in critical condition under intensive care, up from eight a day ago.

The number of infected people with serious illness requiring oxygen support fell to 35, down from 37 a day ago.

Of the 45 cases in serious or critical condition, seven are fully vaccinated, MoH said.

And of the seven, five require oxygen to help them breathe while the two are in intensive care as they have underlying medical conditions.

Among the infected are 34 seniors above 60 years who have fallen very ill. Of the 34, 28 are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Over the last 28 days, 99 local cases required oxygen support, were admitted to an intensive care unit or died.

Among these, 60 are not vaccinated, 28 are partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated.

There are 527 Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised.

New cluster at dialysis centre

As of Monday, three cases have been linked to the new cluster at the NKF’s dialysis centre at 19 Upper Boon Keng Road.

There are now 131 active clusters, each having between three and 1,148 cases.

MoH confirmed earlier yesterday that there were 69 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19. Of these, 20 have not been traced to earlier infections.

As for the 49 that were linked to previous infections, 39 have already been placed on quarantine and another 10 were detected through surveillance.

Among the cases are two seniors above 70 years who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness, MoH said.

There are also three new imported cases, who have already been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, bringing the total daily tally to 72.

One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during their stay-home notice or in isolation.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 835 cases in the week before to 526 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also dropped from 261 cases in the week before to 149 cases in the past week.

Vaccinations

As of Sunday, 70 per cent of the population had completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, while 79 per cent had received at least one dose.

In addition, 131,497 doses of Sinovac vaccines had been administered as of Sunday, covering 81,709 people. ― TODAY