Yishun Community Hospital, Westlite Mandai Dormitory among 10 new Covid-19 clusters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai Dormitory were named among 10 new clusters that emerged yesterday.

Two of the 113 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were linked to Yishun Community Hospital, which now has four cases, while four were traced to Westlite Mandai Dormitory which previously had one case.

The other eight clusters were identified by individual case numbers.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that there are currently 83 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,045 infections.

Eighteen new infections were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now has 1,045 cases, while no new cases were traced to karaoke lounges.

Of the 113 new locally transmitted cases, 38 were not linked to earlier infections.

Seventy were linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another five infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases are seven seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

Apart from the locally transmitted cases, there were eight imported cases who had been isolated on arrival in the country.

One case was detected upon arrival and the other seven developed the disease during isolation.

In all, Singapore recorded 121 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total to 65,102.

A total of 590 patients are currently warded in hospital, most are well and under observation.

Thirty-five people are seriously ill and require oxygen support, and eight are in critical condition.

Four among these 43 cases are fully vaccinated, including one who is in critical condition. The four have underlying medical conditions, MOH said.

Twenty-nine people above the age of 60 have fallen very ill. Within this group, 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Over the last 28 days, 55 local cases required oxygen support, were placed under intensive care or had died. Thirty-three were unvaccinated, 18 were partially vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 1,056 cases in the week before to 862 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has gone up from 119 cases in the week before to 282 in the past week.

As of Saturday, about 3.4 million people have been fully vaccinated under the national vaccination programme.

In addition, 104,061 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered, covering 74,121 individuals. — TODAY