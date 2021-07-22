Singapore reports 162 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, with 87 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster; five traced to KTV clubs

Singapore today recorded 162 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 87 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at the Jurong Fishery Port and another five to karaoke lounges and clubs. ― AFP pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 22 — Singapore today recorded 162 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 87 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at the Jurong Fishery Port and another five to karaoke lounges and clubs.

The total number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster is now 541 and the total from KTV lounges is 220.

Fifty-two of the community cases have not been linked to any previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 162 cases, 59 are linked to previous infections, and had already been placed on quarantine. Fifty-one are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance testing, MOH said.

Amongst the cases are six seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

The 162 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 170 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed on Thursday, MOH said.

The remaining eight were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Singapore’s coronavirus total now stands at 63,791 cases. —TODAY