PHNOM PENH, Dec 26 — Malaysians in Cambodia are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Koh Kong and Pursat Provinces, until further notice.

“Malaysian citizens in Cambodia are advised to stay informed through reliable news sources and adhere strictly to instructions and advisories, if any, issued by the local authorities and government agencies,” the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh said in a travel advisory posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

For assistance, Malaysians may email the Embassy at [email protected], call the 24-hour hotline at +855 15 216 176 or visit https://www.kln.gov.my/web/khm_phnom-penh/home.

Meanwhile, the Embassy also urged and encouraged all Malaysian citizens in Cambodia to register or update their personal details in the Embassy’s new database.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh is in the process of updating information on Malaysians in Cambodia.

“The Embassy has noted that some Malaysian citizens had relocated or left Cambodia in previous years without updating their information,” it said in a separate statement.

The exercise is important to facilitate the Embassy’s efforts to improve the dissemination of official information, the management of consular services, as well as measures related to the safety and welfare of Malaysian citizens in Cambodia. — Bernama