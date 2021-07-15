Singapore police arrest 43-year-old man for suspected murder in Punggol

The police said that they were alerted to a stabbing case at a flat along Sumang Walk in Punggol on July 14, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — The police have arrested a 43-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the murder of a 46-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release yesterday (July 14), the police said that they were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit along Sumang Walk in Punggol at about 3pm that day.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a man with multiple wounds lying motionless outside the unit.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are known to each other,” they added.

The 43-year-old man will be charged tomorrow.

If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.

When TODAY arrived at the scene last night, the police and undertakers could be seen carrying the body from the sixth floor of Block 326A Sumang Walk to the ground level.

Lyn Roslan, who lives on the fourth floor of the block, told TODAY that she heard noises at around 1pm.

“I heard something like a 'bang' on the gate and then I heard shouting. After that I heard this metal thing drop and then it was silent,” the 31-year-old homemaker said.

The commotion lasted only for a few minutes, she recalled.

She learned that the police had arrived only when her husband came home at around 5pm and told her about it.

Her neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Wie, said that she heard banging and shouting on two consecutive nights some two to three weeks ago.

The 24-year-old infant care teacher said that this happened at about 1am to 2am.

Suhailah Abu Hassan, a 19-year-old preschool teacher who lives on the seventh floor, also said that she remembered hearing two people having an argument two nights in a row recently.

Both did not know the source of the commotion and whether it came from the unit where the man was murdered. ― TODAY