In Singapore, man infected with Covid-19 charged with going to Hougang moneylender while on five-day MC

Burhanto Rejo, 56, is accused of leaving his Yishun home a day after seeing the doctor in May 2020, during the period when people had to stay home due to Covid-19 restriction. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 14 — A 56-year-old man faces charges of leaving his Yishun home and visiting a licensed moneylender at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, after being diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection.

Burhanto Rejo later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Singaporean returned to court on Tuesday (July 13) for a further mention of his case, having been charged earlier this year.

He faces one cheating charge and another of breaking Covid-19 laws by leaving his place of accommodation without a reasonable excuse.

Court documents showed that he had been issued a five-day medical certificate (MC) from May 22 to 26 last year after visiting Yishun Polyclinic with acute respiratory infection symptoms.

At the time, the country was in the midst of the circuit breaker period that restricted movements and activities in order to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Individuals who present themselves at clinics with acute respiratory infection symptoms must undergo a swab test for Covid-19 and stay home for the entire five-day period.

Burhanto, however, allegedly left his flat along Yishun Ring Road on the afternoon of May 23.

He then purportedly went to the Hougang branch of Goldstar Credit, a moneylender located at The Midtown mixed development, and lied to an employee there when asked to complete a visitor health declaration form to indictae if he was feeling unwell or if he had flu-like symptoms.

The employee let him into the premises as a result and Goldstar apparently had to bear disinfection costs amounting to S$600 because of this, court documents showed.

Yesterday, Burhanto indicated that he would plead guilty. He will return to court on Aug 30.

If convicted of leaving his home without a reasonable excuse, he could be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both. — TODAY