Covid-19 breaches: Nando’s, Carl’s Jr outlets among eight eateries shut in Singapore; 33 people fined at parks, beaches

Food Junction food court (left) at Bugis Junction and 3 Kings Pub (right) at Lucky Plaza breached Covid-19 laws following stepped-up checks by the authorities over the past week. ― Picture via Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 10 — The Nando’s restaurant at Plaza Singapura and fast-food outlet Carl’s Jr at Jurong Point were among eight food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets ordered to shut for breaking Covid-19 laws following stepped-up checks by the authorities over the past week. Thirteen other outlets were issued fines.

Separately, 20 people were each fined S$300 (RM930) for gathering in groups larger than two while dining out and three F&B establishment employees were fined S$300 for not wearing masks, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a press release on Friday (July 9).

Thirty-three individuals were also issued fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

MSE said that government agencies will continue with stringent enforcement checks over the coming weeks, as restrictions are further eased.

From next Monday, dining out rules will be relaxed to allow up to five diners in a group.

Ordered to close

The following eight F&B outlets have been asked to shut:

1. Nando’s at Plaza Singapura did not ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions. It must close operations from July 8 to 17.

2. Carl’s Jr at Jurong Point Shopping Centre did not ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions. It was asked to shut temporarily from July 9 to 18.

3. Food Junction food court at Bugis Junction mall did not ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions. It was ordered to shut from July 10 to 19.

4. Club Diamond at Oriental Plaza in Chinatown allowed groups larger than two to sit together and failed to minimise physical interaction between employees and customers. It was asked to close from July 3 to 12.

5. 3 Kings Pub at Lucky Plaza on Orchard Road played music, allowed groups larger than two to sit together and did not ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers. It must close from July 3 to 12.

6. Grand Shanghai restaurant at King’s Centre on Havelock Road allowed more than eight individuals to dine together on May 7, which was during Phase Three of Singapore’ reopening where the limit for social gatherings was eight people. The restaurant was asked to shut from July 3 to 12.

7. Sakunthala’s Restaurant on Dunlop Street in Little India did not ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers and failed to ensure customers checked in with TraceTogether contact-tracing system and have their temperature taken while entering the restaurant on July 1. It was asked to close from July 2 to 11.

8. The Bravery cafe on Amoy Street allowed groups of more than two from different households to be seated across multiple tables on June 30. It was ordered to close from July 2 to 11.

Issued fines

Thirteen other F&B businesses were fined S$1,000 each for breaching Covid-19 rules including seating groups of customers less than 1m apart and playing recorded music.

They are:

― Bakmi Town at Lucky Plaza

― Beacho on Beach Road

― Beer Belly on Beach Road

― Blue Waves Food Empire — Kota88 at Springvale condominium

― Chan Ju De on Jalan Sultan

― Chao Chao Gyoza at Cuppage Terrace

― Dong Fang Mei Shi on Mosque Street

― Happiest Hour Bistro & Bar on Lorong Chencharu in Mandai

― Ratchada Thai Food — Ratchada Thai Bistro at Sembawang Hills Estate

― Shinjuku Restaurant Dining at Cuppage Plaza

― Shiv Sagar Vegetarian Restaurant on Syed Alwi Road in Little India

― Sky Bar Entertainment on Beach Road

― Wine Magnito on Pahang Street near Beach Road

Parks and beaches

From July 2 to 4, a total of 33 people were fined for breaking rules at parks and beaches managed by NParks.

These included gathering in groups larger than two and not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercise, MSE said.

In one instance, two groups of 11 and 13 people were caught gathering at Kallang Riverside Park.

Additionally, more than 900 advisories were issued to individuals for not wearing masks or for gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

MSE said that all water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens will remain closed.

Access to certain parks, sections of beaches, lawns, and facilities will also be temporarily closed when these areas get too crowded or where people remain non-compliant with Covid-19 regulations.

Before heading to parks, members of the public may visit the Safe [email protected] portal for updates on visitorship levels. ― TODAY