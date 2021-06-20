Singapore: Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of eight housing blocks in Bukit Merah View after 21 infected cases found in a block

MOH said 21 Covid-19 cases have been detected in nine different households at block 119 Bukit Merah View. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Residents of eight public housing blocks in Bukit Merah View will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing after the authorities found 21 infected cases among residents of one block there.

In a press statement last night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is investigating likely Covid-19 transmission in the vicinity of Bukit Merah View.

“So far, 21 cases of Covid-19 infection have been detected in nine different households at 119 Bukit Merah View,” it added.

Covid-19 viral fragments were also detected in wastewater samples collected from some of the blocks in the area, the ministry said.

“Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission.”

Residents of blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing in an effort “to disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission,” said MOH, adding that testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 from June 15 onwards.

In the event that a positive Covid-19 case is detected, MOH said it will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission.

To detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, MOH will also conduct voluntary Covid-19 testing for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of these blocks between June 5 and 19.

“We encourage these individuals to come forward for testing,” said MOH, adding that the testing will be done at designated estate pavilions in Bukit Merah View on Sunday and Monday.

The ministry also advised residents to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

“Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible. They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.”

The cluster at Bukit Merah View is now the largest active cluster in Singapore, with 70 infections. Five of these were added yesterday. — TODAY