Covid-19: Integrated Shield Plans to cover hospitalisation caused by Sinovac vaccine in Singapore

A vial of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine photographed in March 2021. ― AFP pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 18 — In-patient hospitalisation coverage for Covid-19 vaccination complications by all seven insurers offering Integrated Shield Plans will now be extended to vaccines brought in under the special access route in Singapore.

So far, the two-shot China-made Sinovac vaccine is the only vaccine to have been made available here under the special access route.

The Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) announced yesterday (June 17) that the added coverage will apply to all Integrated Shield Plans policyholders who receive a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation under its Emergency Use Listing and administered in Singapore under the special access route.

Using this route, private healthcare providers can draw upon the Ministry of Health's existing stock of 200,000 doses of Sinovac to administer to Singaporeans, permanent residents and those holding long-term passes.

Twenty-four private healthcare institutions have been selected to do this from June 18. and some people have already been calling up clinics ahead of time to be put on a waiting list.

The coverage by the insurers of all Covid-19 vaccinations in Singapore will be provided till December 31 this year, LIA Singapore added.

However, it will work with Integrated Shield Plans insurers regularly for any consideration of extensions to the duration of coverage, alongside ongoing monitoring of the evolving situation.

Insurers offering Integrated Shield Plans are: AIA, Aviva, AXA, Great Eastern Life, NTUC Income, Prudential and Raffles Health Insurance.

Integrated Shield Plans have a MediShield Life component managed by the Central Provident Fund Board and the other by private insurers.

In January, LIA Singapore announced that all seven insurance firms were extending their coverage to include hospitalisation resulting from Covid-19 vaccination complications.

The coverage applies to Integrated Shield Plan policyholders who receive vaccines approved by the Health Sciences Authority and were vaccinated in Singapore.

Khor Hock Seng, president of the association, said: “The life insurance industry is committed to supporting Singaporeans as we make good progress in our vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

“We understand that some Singaporeans may wish to receive vaccination under the special access route and hope that our member insurers’ proactive commitment in extending in-patient hospitalisation benefits for complications can provide assurance that Integrated Shield Plans policyholders will be covered.” ― TODAY