Singapore Chua Chu Kang stabbing: 60-year-old charged with attempting to murder another man

Ong Eng Siew allegedly stabbed Ku Teck Eng with a knife repeatedly at night on June 12, 2021, at the void deck of Block 407 (pictured) on Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3. — Google Maps screenshot via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 14 — A 60-year-old man was today charged with attempting to murder a 52-year-old man who was found with stab wounds at the void deck of a public housing block in Chua Chu Kang.

Ong Eng Siew, a Singaporean, stabbed Ku Teck Eng with a knife repeatedly last Saturday between 9.20pm and 9.30pm at the void deck of Block 407 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Ong fled the scene and was arrested two hours after the police were alerted to the incident.

The police said yesterday that the two men knew each other and that the suspect had allegedly attacked the other man with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a conscious state.

Ong, who is being held on remand, will return to court next Monday.

For attempted murder, he could be jailed for life. He cannot be caned under the law because he is above the age of 50. — TODAY