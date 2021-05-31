Singapore police arrest public servant under OSA for allegedly leaking classified Covid-19 information

The police have arrested a 32-year-old man who was believed to have leaked classified information on government measures to tackle Covid-19 ahead of the official announcement. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 31 — The police have arrested a 32-year-old man who was believed to have leaked classified information on government measures to tackle Covid-19 ahead of the official announcement.

The offence falls under the category of wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act, the police said on Sunday (May 30).

The police said they received a report on May 18 that information pertaining to the suspension of sport, physical activity classes and programmes catering to children and youth aged 18 and below had been leaked to the public. The suspension was to take effect from May 19 to June 13.

The information was circulating via WhatsApp before Sport Singapore’s announcement on May 18.

The man was arrested on May 19. That was the same day that a 51-year-old public servant who allegedly shared classified information about Phase Two of Singapore’s economic reopening was charged under the Official Secrets Act.

The police said their preliminary investigations revealed that the 32-year-old man is a public servant and an authorised recipient of the safe management measures for sport and physical activities.

He allegedly shared the information on May 16 with members of a private WhatsApp chat group who were not authorised to receive the classified information.

The information was subsequently further disseminated from that chat group, resulting in wider circulation of the message, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the man could be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Unauthorised recipients may be similarly liable under the Official Secrets Act, the police said. — TODAY