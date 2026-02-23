KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Police are tracking down a group of motorcyclists following an incident in which firecrackers were allegedly thrown at Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel during an enforcement operation in Rawang last Saturday.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said police received a report from JPJ regarding the incident, which occurred during a Chinese New Year traffic operation near the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR) and the Tasik Puteri area at about 10 pm.

“Police are tracing the individuals involved and the case is being classified under Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957 for offences relating to causing an explosion that could endanger life or property.

“Those with information on the incident are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted here today.

On Saturday, JPJ personnel stopped a motorcycle after finding that both the rider and pillion were not wearing helmets and had committed several other offences.

However, while they were issuing notices to the rider and pillion, a group of about 20 to 30 other motorcyclists allegedly threw firecrackers at them. — Bernama