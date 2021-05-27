Mandai Crematorium, several F&B outlets in malls among places in Singapore visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex was added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period. ― Picture via Google Maps

SINGAPORE, May 27 — Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium Complex and several food and beverage outlets in malls were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation on Wednesday (May 26), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that a Covid-19 case had visited Mandai Crematorium on May 15 from 12.30pm to 1.35pm, while another Covid-19 case had visited Tonkotsu Hototogisu at Causeway Point on May 19 from 3.15pm to 3.50pm.

Other places where infectious persons had been to are:

― Sushi Express at Hillion Mall on May 12 from 1.40pm to 2.30pm

― G7 Sin Ma Live Bull Frog Claypot Porridge on May 13 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

― NTUC FairPrice Finest at Bukit Timah Plaza on May 13 from 7.40pm to 8.40pm

― BBQ Box @ Bukit Timah on May 14 from 9.15pm to 11.40pm and on May 15 from 10pm to midnight

― Yue Hwa Chinese Products at Jurong Point on May 17 from 2.15pm to 3.20pm

― Workforce Singapore’s Careers Connect at Woodlands Civic Centre on May 19 from 2.20pm to 3.25pm

― Poke Theory at Thomson Road on May 20 from 3.15pm to 3.50pm

― NTUC FairPrice Finest at Le Quest Mall on May 21 from 9.15am to 9.50pm and on May 22 from 4.20pm to 4.55pm

― McDonald’s at The Woodgrove on May 22 from midnight to 4am and on May 24 from 6am to 3pm

― Subway at West Mall on May 22 from 7.40am to 8pm

― Pizza Hut at Westgate on May 22 from 3pm to 9pm

― Eccellente by Hao Mart at Kinex on May 22 from 4.05pm to 5pm

― Hafary on May 22 from 5.10pm to 6pm

― Changi City Point on May 23 from 5.55pm to 6.30pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," it added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, 24 of which were locally transmitted. The remaining two were imported. ― TODAY