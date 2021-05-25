Singapore’s Punggol Plaza, MBS mall among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

A file photo of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 25 — Punggol Plaza and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, a mall on Bayfront Avenue, were among more than a dozen places added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

Singapore reported 36 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. These include 24 in the community, of which two were not traced to earlier detected cases.

Four of the community cases linked to a McDonald's delivery rider work at a Pizza Hut outlet in Punggol Plaza, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection. ― TODAY