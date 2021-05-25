Covid-19: Two unlinked infections, six people working for various Pizza Hut outlets among 24 new community cases in Singapore

A 21-year-old Singaporean man who works as a waiter at Pizza Hut in Westgate mall was among the 24 new cases in the community reported on May 24, 2021. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, May 25 — A property agent at ERA Realty Network as well as an engineer at Hiap Seng Engineering were the two new Covid-19 cases in the community that have not been traced to any source of infection.

The two were part of the 24 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (May 24).

The property agent is a 31-year-old Singaporean man and the engineer is a 31-year-old India national.

Another 12 cases were imported, making it a total of 36 cases reported for the day.

Five new cases have been linked to a 27-year-old McDonald’s delivery rider who was confirmed infected on May 20. This cluster now has 10 confirmed cases.

The Jem and Westgate cluster grew to 50 after six new cases were detected. It is now the second largest cluster in the community after the one at Changi Airport.

The Learning Point tuition centre cluster is now 30 with two additions.

There were no new cases in foreign worker dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has gone up from 149 in the week before to 185 in the past week.

"The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at 32 a week in the past two weeks," MoH said.

Cluster linked to McDonald’s delivery rider

― A 31-year-old Malaysian man who works as a delivery rider for Pizza Hut at Punggol Plaza

― A 34-year-old Malaysian man who works as a delivery rider for Pizza Hut at Havelock II shopping centre

― A 15-year-old Singaporean who is a student at Peicai Secondary School and had last gone to school on May 4. He works part-time as a kitchen crew member for Pizza Hut in Punggol Plaza

― An 18-year-old Singaporean who works part-time at Pizza Hut in Punggol Plaza as a kitchen staff member. He is also a part-time delivery personnel with Grab and Deliveroo

― A 16-year-old Singaporean who is a student at Greendale Secondary School and works part-time at Pizza Hut in Punggol Plaza. He had last gone to school on May 17

The cluster now has 10 cases.

Jem and Westgate cluster

MoH said yesterday that a cleaner who works at Park Avenue Rochester hotel in Buona Vista may have been the source of infection of the Jem and Westgate cluster.

The six new cases in the cluster were:

― A 21-year-old Singaporean man who works as a waiter at Pizza Hut in Westgate

― A 19-year-old Malaysian who is a student at Singapore Polytechnic. She had visited Westgate mall on May 8, 10 and 11

― A 20-year-old Malaysian woman, also a student at Singapore Polytechnic who had visited Westgate on May 10

― A 44-year-old Singaporean woman who works as an administrative staff member at ST Electronics in Jurong East

― A 49-year-old Malaysian man who works as a delivery personnel at AST Logistics

― A 24-year-old Singaporean woman who is unemployed

Learning Point cluster

Two more cases were linked to a 50-year-old Singaporean female tutor at Learning Point in Parkway Centre.

They were:

― A 38-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a teacher at Maha Bodhi School

― An eight-year-old female Singaporean who is a student at Yu Neng Primary

Changi Prison Complex cluster

One more inmate — a 51-year-old Singaporean man — has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 11.

Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster

Another dealer at the casino — a 32-year-old Singaporean man — has tested positive for the virus. The cluster now has six cases.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

The latest addition is a 40-year-old Indonesian woman who is a foreign domestic worker. She had been a visitor to Ward 9D of the hospital. The cluster now has 48 cases.

Other cases now linked to past infections

― A two-year-old Hong Kong citizen who is a student at Heart Field Kindergarten and had last gone to school on May 14

― A 47-year-old Singaporean man who is unemployed

― A 57-year-old Singaporean man who works as a cleaner at offshore and marine engineering group Mencast Marine

― A 54-year-old Singaporean woman who is a homemaker

― A 30-year-old Singaporean man who is employed by Hong Ye Group as a cleaning supervisor at Changi Business Park

― A 28-year-old Singaporean woman who works as an engineer at construction company Takenaka Corporation

Imported cases

The 12 new cases were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival here, MoH said.

They were:

― Three Singaporeans and two permanent residents who returned from India and the United States

― One dependant’s pass holder who came from Russia

― Two work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia — both of whom are foreign domestic workers

― Three short-term visit pass holders. They came from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines

― One special pass holder who is a seafarer. He arrived from Vietnam on a vessel and was tested onboard without disembarking

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,860.

Of these, 61,316 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 22 on Monday.

There are still 244 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and three are in critical condition.

Another 268 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY