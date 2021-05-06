Teenager, 19, found dead in Singapore's Clementi flat, brother to be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt

In a news release yesterday, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit along Clementi West Street 1 at about 6.30am that day. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 6 — A 29-year-old man will be charged today (May 6) for his suspected involvement in the death of a 19-year-old teenager. The police said that the man is the biological brother of the dead girl.

In a news release yesterday, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit along Clementi West Street 1 at about 6.30am that day.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the woman lying motionless in the unit.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt in relation to the case.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is the biological brother of the deceased,” police said.

The man will be charged with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, punishable under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend up to 10 years, and a fine or caning, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing. ― TODAY