Covid-19: 17 new infections in Singapore, including five linked to TTSH cluster

The five cases were the only community cases reported today, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update on the Covid-19 situation here. — Picture by Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 4 — Singapore reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 today, five of which are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The five cases were the only community cases reported today, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update on the Covid-19 situation here.

With these new cases, the TTSH cluster, which began when a nurse at the hospital tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday, has now grown to 40 cases.

The other 12 cases were imported, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new cases reported in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,252. — TODAY