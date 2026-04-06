PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The review of the Minimum Wage Order 2024 is expected to be completed this September, Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said.

He said the findings of the study would serve as the primary basis for deciding whether to revise or retain the current minimum wage rate.

“The government has held multiple engagement sessions to ensure that every decision, plan and implementation meets the needs of all stakeholders,” he told reporters after an engagement session here today.

Khairul Firdaus said the government remained committed to safeguarding the welfare of all parties and assured that any decision regarding the adjustment of the Minimum Wage Order would not affect the development and growth of the employment ecosystem.

The Minimum Wage Order 2024, which sets the monthly rate at RM1,700, came into effect on August 1 last year and applies to all employers, regardless of the number of employees hired.

Failure to comply with the Minimum Wage Order may result in employers being fined up to RM10,000 per employee, with an extra RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction, and for repeat offences, the maximum fine may reach RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to five years. — Bernama