Singaporean, aged 88, warded at TTSH dies of Covid-19 complications; death tally hits 31

The woman had been warded at TTSH's Ward 9D from April 14 and her infection was detected on April 28. — TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 2 — An 88-year-old Singaporean woman who was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) died from complications due to Covid-19 on Saturday (May 1).

She had been warded at TTSH’s Ward 9D from April 14 and her infection was detected on April 28, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press statement.

“She had a history of cancer, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, stroke and hyperlipidaemia,” said MOH.

The ministry added that the National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

She was among the cluster of 16 Covid-19 cases at the hospital, with the first case detected on April 27 being a nurse who was deployed to the ward.

She is the 31st person to die from Covid-19 complications in Singapore. — TODAY