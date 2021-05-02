Covid-19: 39 new cases in Singapore, including 11 linked to TTSH cluster

Apart from the 11 from the TTSH cluster, another two community cases have links to previous cases while one is unlinked. — Picture by Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 2 — Singapore today registered 14 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of which 11 are linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) where a nurse working at Ward 9D was first found to be infected on April 27.

This brings the total number of infections in the TTSH cluster to 27, the Ministry of Health said.

They are among 39 new Covid-19 cases the ministry recorded today.

Apart from the 11 from the TTSH cluster, another two community cases have links to previous cases while one is unlinked.

In addition, there are 25 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Among them, 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents and three are foreign domestic workers. — TODAY