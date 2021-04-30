Six mosques in Singapore closed for deep cleaning after visits by Covid-19 cases, will reopen today

The temporary closure of the six mosques for deep cleaning is an ‘important precautionary measure’ especially with the development of new strains of the coronavirus, Muis said. ― TODAY file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, April 30 — Six mosques in Singapore have been closed for deep cleaning and disinfection after people who were infectious with Covid-19 had visited their premises. They will reopen for services today (April 30).

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) yesterday said that they were notified of the visits to the mosques “in the past two days”.

The mosques are:

― Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque in Sembawang

― Abdul Hamid Kampung Pasiran Mosque in Novena

― Hajjah Fatimah Mosque near Kampong Glam

― Al-Falah Mosque near Orchard Road

― Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands

― Al-Iman Mosque in Bukit Panjang

Muis said that the individuals did not have any symptoms when they entered the mosques.

The religious authority stressed that mosques here already have a “comprehensive regime of cleaning and disinfection after every congregational prayer service every day”.

This temporary closure of the mosques for deep cleaning is an “important precautionary measure” especially with the development of new strains of the coronavirus, it added.

With the increased activities during the fasting and holy month of Ramadan, mosques here will be stepping up vigilance in terms of safe management as well as disinfection, it said.

“Our Ramadan service ambassadors and mosque staff and volunteers manning entry points will step up safe management procedures and remind congregants to minimise movement within the mosque.

“Mosques will also increase the cleaning regimen around prayer zones after each prayer session.”

Muis also said that the closure of the six mosques serves as a reminder to the community on the need to be vigilant to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the importance of using the TraceTogether application to support contact-tracing efforts.

This is especially because of the higher number of congregants at the mosques during Ramadan.

In a reminder, Muis said that congregants should not visit mosques when they are unwell, and should pray at specific mosques where possible to minimise the risk of transmission across several mosques, as well as abide by all the necessary safe management rules in place.

They should also keep their masks on at all times and refrain from talking, interacting or shaking hands with fellow congregants.

“Muis will continue to monitor and will make the necessary adjustments to mosque activities and safe management measures, should the situation require,” it said. ― TODAY