Singapore to bar travellers who recently visited Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Singapore will bar travellers with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. — AFP file pic

SINGAPORE, April 30 — All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be allowed entry to, or to transit through, Singapore, Education Minister Lawrence Wong announced today.

The new rule will take effect from 11.59pm tomorrow and will also affect those who have previously obtained approval from the authorities to enter the country.

In addition, all travellers with recent travel history to those countries who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) by 11.59pm on May 2 will need to complete an extra seven-day notice at dedicated facilities, instead of at their place of residence.

They will be tested on arrival, on Day 14 of their SHN, and again before the end of their 21-day notice period.

Currently, some travellers arriving from Sri Lanka are allowed to serve their SHN at their place of residence if they have not travelled to other countries or regions in the last 14 days, and either live alone or with household members with the same travel history and SHN period.

Border restrictions for Thailand

Separately, all travellers who have a recent travel history to Thailand will have to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities from 11.59pm on May 2.

They will no longer be allowed to choose to serve their notice period at home, even if they have previously obtained approval to do so, said the Ministry of Health in a press statement.

Wong, who is co-chair of the Government’s Covid-19 task force, said the move was made in response to the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Thailand as infection rates there are rising.

Meanwhile, travellers from Fiji and Vietnam are still allowed to choose to serve their SHN period at their place of residence if they fulfil the following criteria:

● They have not travelled to any other country or region other than Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macao, mainland China, New Zealand and Taiwan

● They live alone or with household members who have the same travel history and are serving the same SHN period

Travellers will still be tested for Covid-19 before the end of their SHN period, said MOH. — TODAY