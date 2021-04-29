Woman in Singapore charged with meeting man 10 times during circuit breaker to exercise, watch movies

May Moe Kyi, 22, a Singapore permanent resident, was charged with 20 offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April — A 22-year-old woman was charged today with leaving her home 10 times during the circuit breaker period to meet a man for social purposes.

May Moe Kyi, a Singapore permanent resident, faces 20 charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020. Ten of them are for leaving her home without a reasonable purpose and the rest are for meeting a person not living in the same residence.

She allegedly did this between April 7 last year, which was the first day of the circuit breaker period, and April 26.

During that period which ended on June 1, people were not allowed to leave their homes except for essential purposes such as buying groceries, so as to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Court documents showed that May left her Chua Chu Kang home and met a man identified as Ferris Frederick Francis.

On eight of these occasions, she is accused of meeting Francis at the “staircase and area” outside of a block of flats along Bukit Batok Street 24, where they did “jumping jacks, lunges and other cardiovascular exercises”.

On the other two occasions, she went over to the same block of flats to play games and watch movies with him.

Court documents did not reveal how they knew each other or whether Francis has also been prosecuted.

She did not enter a plea today and will return to court on May 27.

For each charge, she could be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or punished with both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000 or jailed for up to a year, or both. — TODAY