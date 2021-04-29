Woman filmed making racist remarks on Singapore MRT loses her job; YouTube removes channel linked to her

A woman in a pink dress is captured in a viral video on social media pointing her phone at other commuters on an MRT train and making racist remarks. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 29 — A woman captured in a viral video making racist remarks on an MRT train has been terminated from her job, a day after the police said they were investigating the incident.

Online video platform YouTube has also terminated a channel that had hosted dozens of videos believed to be filmed by the same woman.

KF Property Network said in a statement on Facebook late on Tuesday (April 27) that the conduct of an associate at the company had been brought to its attention and that it maintains “zero tolerance for hate speech and racism that threatens the foundations on which Singapore is built”.

“We (would) like to advise that the individual in question has been terminated from the company,” wrote KF Property Network, a subsidiary of real estate firm Knight Frank, without naming the woman.

TODAY understands that the fired worker is the same woman in the video that has gained notoriety over the past week.

In the video, which was shot by another commuter, she points her phone camera at passengers, asking them about their ethnicity before making racist remarks.

It is unclear if the same woman is behind the YouTube channel that has since been taken down. Checks by TODAY found that the channel’s display picture was the registration photo of a property agent who has been removed from the Government’s public register of estate agents and salespersons.

The channel had posted dozens of videos, believed to be taken by the woman, of people seemingly going about their day in public places.

The woman does not say anything in many of the videos — and most times, neither do the people being filmed — but she claims in the captions of the videos that she was being harassed and assaulted.

In a statement to the media, a YouTube spokesperson said: “We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, including content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

“We quickly remove content that violates these policies when flagged.” — TODAY