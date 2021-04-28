Singapore housewife charged with permanently damaging maid’s eyes, not paying her on time for nine months

Ummi Kalsum Ali arriving at the State Courts April 28, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 28 — A 42-year-old woman accused of abusing her domestic worker and failing to pay her wage on time on multiple occasions was hauled to court today.

Ummi Kalsum Ali, a Singaporean, now faces:

* Four charges of voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to her Indonesian helper Sugiyem Samad Radimah, 49

* One charge under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for ill-treating Sugiyem by neglecting to provide timely and adequate medical attention and treatment on at least six occasions between February and October last year

* Nine charges of failing to pay Sugiyem her fixed monthly salary of S$670 (RM2,071) from January to September last year no later than seven days after the last day of the salary period

The prosecution said that they intend to press more charges against Ummi.

The alleged occasions of abuse, all of which took place last year in Ummi’s public housing flat along Pasir Ris Drive 6, are:

* Slapping the maid on her face and ears sometime between February and April last year

* Punching her eyes and hitting them with objects, including clothes hangers, causing Sugiyem to suffer permanent sight damage on both her eyes

* Repeatedly slapping the helper on her face around June or July last year

* Repeatedly pressing a heated iron on her forearm in October last year

The police said yesterday that they were told of the alleged offences on October 30 last year.

“As the domestic worker had returned to Indonesia when the report was received, efforts were taken to facilitate her return to Singapore to assist with investigations,” they said.

Ummi told District Judge Terence Tay today that she has two children at home and asked for a lower bail amount because she and her husband do not have enough money.

She added that she is a housewife and that he works as a technician.

In response, the judge said that the bail quantum of S$20,000 was fair, given the charges she faces.

Ummi will return to court on June 9.

The punishment for voluntarily causing hurt is up to three years’ jail or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those convicted of causing hurt by dangerous means can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

Meanwhile, voluntarily causing grievous hurt carries a punishment of up to 10 years’ jail, and offenders are also liable to be fined or caned. If the crimes involve a domestic worker, offenders may receive twice the maximum punishment.

Those convicted of ill-treating a foreign employee can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$20,000, or both.

If convicted of failing to pay her foreign employee on time, Ummi can be jailed for up to a year or fined up to S$10,000, or punished with both, for each charge. — TODAY