Covid-19: 23 new infections in Singapore, including three in the community

SINGAPORE, April 28 — Singapore reported 23 new cases of Covid-19 today, three of which were in the community.

The other 20 cases were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,086.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY